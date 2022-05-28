ESTEPONA will turn into ‘Funky Town’ on San Juan Night, the City Council has announced.

The Noche de San Juan is a festival marked by ritual and celebrated throughout Spain commemorating the shortest night and longest day of the year and this year will see the Costa del Sol town groove into the night with a free musical festival ‘Estepona Funky Town’.

The event, which will take place on the beach of La Rada from 10 pm, will feature popular Spanish singer Javier Ojeda as the star guest.

Ojeda, considered to have one of the most unique voices in Spanish pop, has also triumphed in other musical styles such as funk, jazz and rock.

After his rise to fame with the band ‘Danza Invisible’, the singer has achieved public and critical acclaim as a solo artist for experimenting with a diverse array of contemporary music.

Another of the stars of the night will be the legendary Madeline Bell, an international jazz diva who will take the stage at the age of 79 accompanied by the band ‘Malaga Funk All Stars’, made up of outstanding musicians of the genre in the province.

Bell has collaborated as a backing vocalist on albums by artists such as The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Joe Cocker, Stevie Wonder and Donna Summer.

The festival, organised by the Consistory of Estepona, will take place on the beach of La Rada from 10 pm, Thursday, June 23.

READ MORE: