A man, 26, drowned on Sunday after trying to swim across Crevillente reservoir in Alicante Province.

He was out fishing with friends when he and another group member decided to swim some 25 metres to the other side of the water.

His acquaintance managed it but the 26-year-old disappeared in a five-metre deep stretch of water where swimming is prohibited.

His friends raised the alarm and emergency services, included a helicopter, were scrambled in the search for the missing swimmer.

The dirty stagnant state of the water reduced visibility for the dive team who could not find the man on Sunday.

They resumed their search at first light on Monday and were able to locate and recover his body.

