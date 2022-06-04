Rincon Rent has been in the business of holiday home rentals in the Malaga area for more than 10 years.

Based in Mijas, the team facilitates the rental of exclusive properties from an international ownership, allowing property owners to make a revenue and holidaymakers to enjoy luxury accommodation – Rincón Rent selects only the best properties.

Having their head office based in the area, unlike many other letting agents on the Costa del Sol, they can attend to renters at any point of their holiday should they require assistance.

They can attend to renters at any point of their holiday should they require assistance. Photo: Rincon Rent official facebook page

Their service is personal, guests will be greeted by a member of the team at the property to ensure they are well settled in, ensuring the housekeeping is perfect for guests arrival and a bottle of wine is waiting for an extra special welcome every time.

For those looking to rent their property, Rincón Rent are the ultimate insiders on Andalucia’s rental laws.

After the introduction of a new law in 2016, requiring a tourist license to rent out properties, the company took it upon themselves to influence the industry and look out for owners rights. How? Sitting on the board of AVVA (Association of Tourist Apartments Andalucia), the team fights for the interest of protecting home owners and their investment from the limits the Junta wants to impose.

The team fights for the interest of protecting home owners and their investment. Photo: Rincon Rent official twitter page

Rincon Rent is truly a leader in the property industry, encouraging more estate agents to join boards and putting pressure on politicians not to tighten laws further.

This involvement with rental legislation and personal tailored approach towards guests is what makes Rincón Rent stand out from the crowd as the estate agent that really cares about its clients.

Contact Rincón Rent as a property owner or holidaymaker on +34 952 472 429 or email info@rinconrent.com.