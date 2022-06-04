Dressed as a mop the bridegroom was sent by a baying, cheering group up and down the aisle for five minutes ‘to clean the plane’.

Failing to wear a regulatory mask, like most of his fellow stags, the group annoyed almost everyone else trying to sleep or read.

Openly swigging from a bottle of Jäegermeister, the group were rowdy and clearly drunk.

So what did Ryanair staff on the Friday evening flight from Mallorca to Malaga do to calm down the situation?

Answer: they brought a six pack of beer to sell to them.

In what can only be described as astonishment, they not only failed to tell the group to wear masks but they actively egged them on.

“It was astonishing that they didn’t make them sit down and be more quiet,” a businessman, based in Nerja, told the Olive Press.

“While we all continued to bear wearing a mask, half of them weren’t and were shouting across the isles.

“I dread to think how many people may have caught viruses from it.”

There is no doubt the stag weekend – or ‘despedida de soltero’, as it is known here in Spain – is getting rowdier each year.

Plenty of cities have been cracking down on the groups, with Sevilla and Malaga leading the way in Andalucia, while Ibiza and Mallorca also try and restrict them.

Sevilla cracked down with fines in 2018 after a group of hens whacked each other with giant inflatable penises during a sombre religious procession at Semana Santa.

Meanwhile, Costa Brava town Tossa de Mar banned companies promoting stag weekends, booze cruises and pub crawls.