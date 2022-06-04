SPAIN’S Goya Awards for film will return to Sevilla next year, it has been announced.

Considered by many in Spain as their country’s equivalent of the American Academy Awards, the 38th Goya Awards will be held in Sevilla at the start of 2023.

It will be the second time the ceremony has been held in the Andalucian capital, the first being in 2019.

The last time the awards were held in the city was only the second time in their history that they had been held outside Madrid, after having been held in Barcelona in the year 2000.

Andalucia also got another turn when Malaga hosted in 2020, while this year’s awards were held in Valencia.

President of the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain, which runs the Goya Awards, Mariano Barroso commended “the Andalusian city’s commitment to Spanish and European cinema and culture”.

