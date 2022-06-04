A Swedish influencer has been arrested on the Costa del Sol for allegedly stabbing a 36-year-old man in the throat and narrowly missing his jugular.

The 27-year-old man, who has not been identified by Policia Nacional, was arrested on Thursday June 2, more than two weeks after the incident occured on May 16 in a hotel car park.

A police statement said: “The detainee got out of his car with a knife in his hand and headed towards the victim, who tried to flee the scene before the suspect stabbed the victim in the neck.”

He allegedly stabbed the man in the throat with a knife which narrowly missed the man’s jugular on May 16 in Estepona.

The man narrowly avoided death.

Photo: Policia nacional.

The two men had apparently arranged to meet in the car park of an Estepona hotel in order to settle a debt.

The suspect, who was not named, is thought to be a popular influencer in Sweden and was previously tried and imprisoned for two years in connection to the death of his then girlfriend, found dead in her bathtub.

He was initially imprisoned for two years but later let off, apparently after later evidence came to light that cast doubt on the murder.

The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital in Marbella for emergency surgery.

Officers identified the assailant after a long investigation, compounded by the suspect having no fixed address in Spain.

READ MORE: