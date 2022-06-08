A poisonous tarantula and two snakes have been removed from an Altea house and taken to Benidorm’s Terra Natura nature and animal park.

Altea council asked the Guardia Civil to go to a rural property after complaints of starving animals roaming around garbage.

Officers discovered cats and rodents in addition to two exotic snakes and the tarantula spider.

Terra Natura’s Herpetology head, David Marti, said: “The handling and care of these animals requires specialist knowledge to keep them healthy.”

“They are not regular pets and so having them at home attracts a great responsibility”, he added.

DAVID MARTI(left) EXAMINES SNAKE WITH GUARDIA OFFICERS

The owner could provide no documents as to how a python, a corn snake, and a tarantula were obtained and they were taken into care by Altea’s municipal vet.

They were subsequently transferred to Terra Natura, where after a period of quarantine, they will be housed in the park’s special display areas where they will live in optimum conditions.

“For us it is always a pleasure and a pride to collaborate with the police so that the seized animals have a suitable place to live,” said David Marti.

The snakes and tarantula are classified as exotic species and are prohibited from being kept in domestic homes.

