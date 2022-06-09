BUDGET airline Ryanair has walked out of talks with two unions in Spain over improved pay and conditions for cabin staff.

It increases the chance of summer strikes threatened by unions in Spain and other countries last month.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, unions from Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Belgium and Spain issued a statement in May warning that Ryanair’s cabin crew in those countries could take strike action this summer if the airline did not offer a ‘meaningful response’ to their demands for better working conditions.

Ryanair ended talks in Spain with the USO and STCPLA unions claiming the strike threat by European unions showed a lack of commitment to dialogue.

The unions in turn accused the air carrier of acting in bad faith and said they wanted to resume negotiations.

Portugal’s union of civil aviation staff SNPVAC said in May after meeting other unions in Brussels that Ryanair acted as if ‘European and national legislation can be negotiated’.

It complained that crew members work without access to drinking water on board and have no local support from human resources.

