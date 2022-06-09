SOME 3,000 residents have so far been evacuated from their homes as firefighters battled against a wildfire raging across the hills above Estepona and Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

This map shows the wildfire zones in the forested hills above the coast and how close the blaze is to the town of Benahavis.

Así avanza el incendio forestal en Pujerra #IFPujerra a esta hora de la mañana. No se sabría decir todavía cuántas hectáreas se habrían quemado. pic.twitter.com/QtXmd5qsTP — Incendios Andalucia (@fuegosandalucia) June 9, 2022

Photos show the air thick with smoke and ash encroaching on homes in the area below the wildfire which broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

Aquí se puede apreciar el humo y las cenizas que están llegando a las casas a esta hora de la mañana. #IFPujerra pic.twitter.com/b6NjeKlw2k — Incendios Andalucia (@fuegosandalucia) June 9, 2022

Benahavís mayor, José Antonio Mena, said that between 2,500 and 3,000 residents left the main town, as well as more than a hundred people who were forced to leave the Montemayor, Marbella Club Golf and Benahavís Hills residential developments.

Rural properties in the areas around Júzcar and Pujerra were also at threat.

Strong winds on Thursday morning were preventing water-carrying aircraft from flying in to control the spread of the flames.

#Málaga | Video del #IFPujerra de esta mañana, se ve como el fuerte viento sigue dirigiendo las llamas pic.twitter.com/YbzgKKAM4b — Incendios España (@IncendiosES) June 9, 2022

Footage shot by firefighters from Marbella show the forest floor smouldering as they drove through the zone.

#Bomberos de #Marbella estamos en el #IFPujerra. Protegiendo la zona del Velerín en Estepona. Ayer estuvimos en la zona de Montemayor en Benahavís. Apoyando a @Plan_INFOCA y @cpbmalaga pic.twitter.com/pDGjsSE6ZJ — Ricardo Martín ? (@RicardoBonela) June 9, 2022

#ÚLTIMAHORA | #IFPujerra

?? Ya son unos 3.000 los vecinos desalojados de sus viviendas en Benahavís por el incendio declarado ayer en Pujerra y que afecta de nuevo a Sierra Bermeja.

? Imágenes @bomberosdemijas pic.twitter.com/6xG6nDiVDM — Mijas Comunicación (@MijasCom) June 9, 2022

During the night hundreds of residents were evacuated from the danger zone for fear the wildfire could reach their homes.

La Guardia Civil ayuda al desalojo de vecinos en el #IFPujerra. Es importante que nadie se quede en el pueblo, importante la evacuación de todos. pic.twitter.com/gIjMNc2Zui — Incendios Andalucia (@fuegosandalucia) June 8, 2022

The fire is thought to have been started in La Resina, on land that once belonged to Colonel Gaddafi, where a project for 1,900 homes and a golf course had been proposed.

READ MORE: