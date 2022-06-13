HE is easily the hippest of ex-presidents, so it’s no surprise to learn he’s staying at a hotel normally frequented by rock and football stars.

US legend Barack Obama has checked in at five-star Finca Cortesin on the Costa del Sol, this week.

The Casares hotel, near Estepona, is celebrated for being the chill out spot, post tour, of fellow American rock legends Guns N’Roses.

As the Olive Press revealed in 2014, both singer and guitarist Slash and Axl Rose have often taken €1,000-euro-a-night suites for a week at the end of their European tours.

Also a highly-rated golf course, it is no surprise that footballers including Gareth Bale, James Milner and Jamie Carragher have stayed over recent years.

And we can reveal that Obama himself is taking full advantage of the testing 18-hole course, as well as its even more famous Real Club Valderrama, just up the road, where a round of golf costs around €400.

Credit: Finca Cortesin Website

The president is following in the footsteps of his wife, Michelle, who came to Andalucia in 2010, with their daughters, staying nearby in Hotel Padierna.

Barack is this week set to be the keynote speaker at an international forum on innovation and digital transformation in Malaga.

The Digital Enterprise Show 2022 (DES) costs around €1990 to enlist.

It is not known if Michelle has come with him this time, or his daughters.

But he has picked the right hotel for grandeur, with various guests more on the wavelength of Obama being Emilio Botin, former boss of Santander bank, as well as Nobel Prize winning Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa.

Finca Cortesin offers top quality dining experiences, with one Michelin starred restaurant and two others, while spa treatments, including a caviar-based facial, which lasts 80 minutes, costs €250, as well as ‘facelifts without surgery’.

The former leader of the free world will travel along the road to the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga, where he is due to speak at 11:30am on the morning of Tuesday, June 13.

