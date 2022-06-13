AN experienced electrical installer stole 1.8 tonnes of copper cable from urbanisations across Alicante Province.

He caused over €40,000 of damage and sold the wire to scrapyards for €10,858.

The 51-year-old Spaniard removed cabling from installations in Alicante, El Campello, Mutxamel, and San Vicente del Raspeig.

He used a special access key and donned work clothes to enter meter and power rooms on urbanisations.

His specialist knowledge spanning over 30 years allowed him to steal copper cable linking unoccupied homes to electricity meters.

The pilfered wire was sold off with the help of a 40-year-old female accomplice.

The cable was offered to scrapyards in small quantities so as not to attract any suspicion.

Security cameras identified what the electrician was really up.

Once he was identified, he was stopped by the Policia Nacional when travelling in a car with the woman.

Officers found a large amount of copper cable along with tools used to remove it.

A search of his home allowed more wiring to be recovered.

The man and woman both have existing criminal records.

