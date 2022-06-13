Inflammation refers to the body’s defense mechanism wherein the immune system is activated to recognize and remove harmful stimuli and begin the healing process. There are two types of inflammation- acute and chronic. Today, we’ll be shedding light on the latter and talk more about the different chronic inflammation symptoms, causes, and cure.

But first,

What is Inflammation?

Inflammation occurs when your body comes in contact with an offending agent such as toxic chemicals, viruses, or bacteria or suffers an injury. It activates the immune system to send out inflammatory cells, proteins, antibodies, and increased blood flow to the affected area.

Acute inflammation is a temporary response to sudden body damage, such as cutting your finger or getting a cold. The inflammatory cells begin to heal the area, which lasts for a couple of hours or a few days. If the inflammatory cells stay too long, it may lead to chronic inflammation.

In other words, chronic inflammation occurs when your body continues to send inflammatory cells even when there is no injury. It can also be referred to as a slow, long-term inflammation process that lasts for extended periods of several months to even years. In the long run, chronic inflammation may lead to serious damage to your organs and tissues.

Symptoms of Chronic Inflammation

As dangerous as it is to your health, chronic inflammation often goes unnoticed as its symptoms are generally subtle. Generally, there are five cardinal signs of inflammation, namely pain, heat, swelling, redness, and loss of function.

Other common symptoms of chronic inflammation include:

Fatigue

Abdominal pain

Skin rash

Anxiety or depression

Chest pain

Mouth sores

Fever

Persistent infections

Body pain

Pain in the joints

Gastrointestinal complications

Weight loss/gain

In case of persistent pain, stiffness, swelling, or other symptoms, be sure to check in with your healthcare provider. Apart from these symptoms, middle-aged people suffering from chronic inflammation may also develop problems with memory and thinking in the long run.

Causes of Chronic Inflammation

The causes of chronic inflammation may vary from person to person. In some cases, there may not be any clear underlying causes of chronic inflammation. Having said that, some of the most common causes may include:

Long-term exposure to toxins such as pollution or industrial chemicals

Untreated causes of acute inflammation such as an injury or infection

An autoimmune disorder which may prompt your immune system to attack healthy tissues

Chronic Inflammation – Cure & Treatment

Simple lifestyle changes can help treat, prevent, or at least slow down the process of chronic inflammation. These include:

Following an anti-inflammatory diet such as a Mediterranean diet

Incorporating foods that have anti-inflammatory properties like oily fish, tomatoes, olive oil, and leafy greens

Cutting down on alcohol

Avoiding fast food items, refined carbs, refined oil, and trans fat

Avoiding smoking

Maintaining a healthy weight

Exercise

Managing stress

When it comes to treating chronic inflammation, your doctor may recommend three types of medications such as steroid injections, supplements, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Source:

https://www.uzmandoktor.net/kronik-inflamasyon#belirti