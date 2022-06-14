How many languages do you speak? If you are like most people, the answer is probably one or two.



There is no doubt that learning a new language can be difficult, and it often takes a lot of time and practice, but why is it so hard to learn new languages? One of the main reasons is that we do not have enough exposure to them.

In this blog post, we will discuss the importance of exposure in language learning, and how you can get more of it!

Why exposure to a new language is so important

When we are exposed to a language, we have the opportunity to hear it spoken and to see it written.

This exposure helps us to learn the correct pronunciation of words and to understand the grammar and structure of the language. Without exposure, it is much more difficult to learn a new language.

Naturally, this highlights just how important it is in the entire learning process, however we also know that this is something that can fall into the category of being “easier said than done”, though. Nonetheless, there are many ways in which we can ensure we continue to hear and see the desired language we want to learn as often and as much as we need to in order to be successful in achieving our goal.

Listen to TV/film/podcasts/music

One way to get more exposure is to watch movies or television shows in the target language. This is a great way to improve your listening skills, and you may even pick up some new vocabulary words! Additionally, you could listen to Spanish podcasts or even music from some of the world’s biggest artists if you are trying to learn Spanish. This is a great way to get exposure to the language while you are doing other activities, such as commuting or working out, which can take up a significant portion of our daily lives.

Find a tutor

One other option that learners have in order to gain as much exposure to a new language is to find a tutor or class where you can practice speaking and listening. This is an excellent way to learn because you will have the opportunity to hear the language spoken correctly, and to receive feedback on your own pronunciation.

Read a book or newspaper articles and websites

If those methods do not appeal to you, then you can also read books or articles in the target language. This is a great way to learn new grammar rules and improve your reading comprehension, which can transfer to your listening and speaking skills.

Travel to a country where the language is spoken

Finally, one of the best ways to get exposure to a new language is to travel to a country where it is spoken. This is an immersive experience that will allow you to hear the language spoken in everyday situations. Travel can be expensive, but there are often ways to save money on flights and accommodation.

Final Thoughts

No matter how you choose to get more exposure, it is important that you do so if you want to learn a new language. The more exposure you have, the easier it will be to learn the correct pronunciation, grammar, and vocabulary.

Exposure is key not only to acquiring a new language but also to retaining what you already know. How often do we hear people say they studied a certain language years ago but can no longer speak it? Chances are, they did not have enough exposure to the language after they stopped studying it and, as a result, they forgot what they had learned. Thus, further highlighting the significance of exposure in regard to the learning process.