GETTING close to the flames and talking to victims and firefighters.

While other expat newspapers watched it from afar, translating stories from Spanish websites, the Olive Press was in the thick of it.

Yet again, we were on the ground reporting on the horrendous fire that left 3,000 people evacuated from their homes last week.

Our team of George Mathias, Jorge Hinojosa and Kimberley Mannion tracked down the best human interest stories over three days.

OP journalist Jorge Hinojosa at a Press Conference during the second Sierra Bermeja fire. Photo: Olive Press

Setting up a base in Benahavis, it is exactly the sort of good old-fashioned gumshoe journalism that the Olive Press is proud of.

And not only do our website subscribers appreciate it, with a dozen stories in total, so do the UK nationals, who used our words and pictures.

They included, as normal, the Daily Mail as well as the Mirror this time.

And our job didn’t just end when the fire got under control.

Right up until late last night we were checking and updating our front page to ensure we had the latest news on the suspicious fire.

Second Sierra Bermeja fire. Photo: Cordon Press.

It was the same with the huge Fifth Generation fire in the nearby Sierra Bermeja last year.

We had feet on the ground within hours and followed it through for almost two weeks.

As well as getting right up into the hills, we were the first media group to report that it was started by a balding man at two sides of the peak around 9.30pm at night.

That’s why WE pay journalists and why YOU pay to subscribe for what we do.

