WORLD famous classical crossover group Il Divo have announced they will continue the Spanish leg of their tour after putting it on hold due to the death of bandmate Carlo Marin.

The group announced they would be dedicating the tour to the memory of Marin, who died of Covid in December 2021 aged 53.

The tour, formerly named the ‘For Once in My Life Tour’, will continue as ‘The Greatest Hits Tour’, and will include special guest Steven LaBrie, considered one of the five best baritones in the world.

Il Divo pictured with Carlo Marin (centre left) who tragically died of Covid in December.

Photo: Wikipedia.

Il Divo, now comprising three members David Miller, Sebastien Izambard and Urs Buhler, are performing on Friday, July 29 at the Municipal Pavilion in Los Alcazares, Murcia.

They will perform their extensive catalogue of songs with a show-stopping stage production.

The multinational group have enjoyed worldwide success, selling over 30 million albums in 35 countries and are credited with pioneering the genre of operatic pop.

The group was originally the brainchild of music-executive giant Simon Cowell, having been formed in 2004.

