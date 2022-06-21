Apartment

Platja d'Aro, Girona

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 189,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Platja d'Aro - € 189,000

Renovated apartment in the center of Playa de Aro. Close to the beach, shops and restaurants. Ref: 7414. Built: approx: 65 m². Terrace: 8 m². Very nice apartment in the center near the sea. Complex with elevator and intercom. Completely renovated in 2020. Clear views of the city and a little of the sea. The apartment has a modern open kitchen with a bar equipped with a dishwasher, microwave, fridge/freezer, a living-dining room with access to a terrace with unobstructed views. 2 double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 1 bathroom with shower and hidden laundry room, white aluminum windows…. See full property details

