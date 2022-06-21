CABIN staff working for easyJet in Spain are to strike for nine days in July in a protest against low wages.

Miguel Galan of the USO union announced the news on Tuesday.

The strike action comes as a fresh blow to passengers who already face potential disruption in a series of Spanish-based Ryanair one-day walkouts that start on Friday.

easyJet cabin workers in Spain are being asked to walk out July 1, 2, 3, 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31.

The budget carrier employs 450 cabin staff in Spain.

Miguel Galan claimed the airline has ‘no interest’ in negotiating.

“Crew members in Spain have a basic salary of €950, which is €850 less than in France and Germany,” he stated.

Both sides are expected to attend arbitration talks

Ryanair cabin crews in Spain will strike on June 24, 25, 26 and 30, as well as on July 1 and 2, in protest over their working conditions.

Last week, Ryanair executive, Dara Brady, claimed the strikes would be ‘relatively insignificant’ in disrupting summer holiday flights as most of their staff were not union members.

READ MORE: