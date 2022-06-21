A lorry driver has been arrested over the death of a man who clung onto his vehicle’s rear view mirror for three kilometres before being thrown onto the road.

The incident happened on the A-31 in the Petrer area of Alicante Province on June 3.

Passers-by spotted a man with serious injuries lying on the highway.

The 56-year-old truck driver did not stop.

The lorry intruder died the next day in Alicante General Hospital.

It took the Guardia Civil a week to find the driver and charge him with negligent homicide and failing to stop at an accident scene.

ARRESTED DRIVER

Inquiries revealed that the driver pulled over on the A-31 to have a break.

A 40-year-old man tried to force his way into his lorry but the trucker fought him back and drove off.

In a scene straight out of an action movie, the intruder did not give up, even as the truck sped away.

He clung onto a rear-view mirror and leaned on the steps leading up to the cabin in an attempt to get in.

The stand-off continued for three kilometres as the lorry reached speeds of 100 kilometres per hour.

The driver decided he had enough and suddenly engaged his breaks.

The man was thrown onto the road and suffered what became fatal injuries.

Why the dead assailant assaulted the driver and tried to get into the vehicle is a mystery as there was no record of any previous contact between them.

MORE COSTA BLANCA NEWS: