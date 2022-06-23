SPAIN’S lawmakers have moved a step closer to allowing pharmacies to dispense medical marijuana to alleviate symptoms associated with certain health conditions.

Congress approved recommendations by Spain’s Medicines Agency on Tuesday (June 21) which will now need to be rubber-stamped by Spain’s Health Commission.

The proposal outlines conditions that will allow doctors to prescribe cannabis with THC – the psychoactive component that makes you feel ‘high’ – for therapeutic purposes.

It calls for the establishment of a centralised registry of the patients entitled to use it.

The text emphasises the need to ensure that this policy does not result in an overall increase in cannabis consumption outside of a medical context.

Moreover, it states that, for now, the policy will focus on people suffering from epilepsy, nausea as a result of chemotherapy, endometriosis, multiple sclerosis, ontological and non-ontological pain.

Spain’s Observatory of Medicinal Cannabis (OECM) believes that therapeutic use of cannabis could benefit an estimated 300,000 people.

