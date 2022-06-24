A Polish fugitive has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Alicante and could face up to 33 years behind bars for drug trafficking and violent robbery.

The man, 33, had three European Arrest Warrants out against him going as far back as 2010.

A tip off from Polish authorities that he could be living in Alicante City led police to detain him while he was walking along Avenida de Alcoy.

AVENIDA DE ALCOY

The fugitive has been accused of transferring significant quantities of amphetamines between the Netherlands and Poland.

He’s also wanted for a violent robbery on a man who he threatened afterwards if he reported what happened to the police.

The criminal has been handed over to the National Court in Madrid to process his extradition.

