EIGHT people have been arrested in Malaga for illegally selling guns.
The Guardia Civil arrested eight people involved in a network that sold 21 rifles, 14 shotguns, six carbine rifles and a handgun on the black market.
Suspicions were raised when it emerged that weapons had been bought in large numbers using legitimate gun licences.
However, further investigations revealed that the gang had fraudulently accessed the licence data by advertising arms for sale online and asking interested buyers to send them their personal details and gun licences.
They then copied the ID cards to purchase their own weapons, which they went on to sell on the black market.
Officers found a workshop where the gang operated from, modifying weapons and making them more powerful and making their own hand pistols.
READ MORE:
- Italian mafia boss mistakenly released in 2020 is arrested in Spain’s Catalunya region
- Suspected jihadist terrorist recruiter arrested in Costa Blanca area of Spain
- Bogus coppers kidnap Russian couple to get cryptocurrency wallet codes on Spain’s Costa Blanca