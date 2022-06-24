EIGHT people have been arrested in Malaga for illegally selling guns.

The Guardia Civil arrested eight people involved in a network that sold 21 rifles, 14 shotguns, six carbine rifles and a handgun on the black market.

?La @guardiacivil desarticula en #Málaga un grupo criminal que adquiría de forma fraudulenta #armas para su venta en el mercado negro.



?8 detenidos.

?3 registros en la capital, #Ronda y #Benaoján.

?Vendidos 21 rifles, 14 escopetas tácticas y 6 carabinas calibre 22. pic.twitter.com/m2KxIcp0Tv — Subdelegación del Gobierno en Málaga (@GobiernoMalaga) June 23, 2022

Suspicions were raised when it emerged that weapons had been bought in large numbers using legitimate gun licences.

However, further investigations revealed that the gang had fraudulently accessed the licence data by advertising arms for sale online and asking interested buyers to send them their personal details and gun licences.

They then copied the ID cards to purchase their own weapons, which they went on to sell on the black market.

Officers found a workshop where the gang operated from, modifying weapons and making them more powerful and making their own hand pistols.

READ MORE: