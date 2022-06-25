SPAIN’s first electric plane has made its inaugural flight after taking off from Sabadell Airport, near Barcelona on the morning of Wednesday, June 22.

The eco-friendly plane, weighing just 500kg has space for just the pilot and one passenger, is 100% electric and makes virtually no noise.

Once fully charged the Velis Electro biplaza can fly for around one hour plus the propeller action can recharge the aircraft as it flies and therefore add to the flight time.

It has joined the fleet of the Aeroclub Barcelona-Sabadell and will be used to ‘revolutionise’ pilot training.

The Mayor of Sabadell, Marta Farrés, joined the pilot on a ten minute flight over the town in what she described as an ‘extraordinary experience’.

Un dia històric per a l'aviació i per a #Sabadell ? primer vol d'un avió elèctric a Espanya. He pogut volar en aquest primer vol silenciós, segur i sostenible



La nostra comarca pot ser motor de canvi i lideratge en l'aeronàutica i continuarem apostant per l'Aeroport @aeroclubbs pic.twitter.com/qZrO2pGhCL — Marta Farrés/?? (@socmartafarres) June 22, 2022

“It’s a historic day for aviation and for #Sabadell with the first flight of an electric plane in Spain, she said. “I was able to fly in this first flight, (which was) silent, safe and sustainable.”

