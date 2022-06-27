FILMING for a new series of popular Netflix show Black Mirror has taken place across Malaga province.

The British dystopian series has been revealed to be filming in San Pedro, Marbella, Estepona, and the Loasur studios in Coin.

In 2017 some of the series’ filming took place in a former prison in Cruz de Humilladero.

Netflix productions are notoriously secretive affairs, and this one is no different with giant walls erected in Coin in an attempt to prevent people seeing what was going on.

The series usually takes a dystopian look at future technology. Photo: Wikipedia

The news ends speculation over the future of the show, as both creator Charlie Brooker and co- writer Annabel Jones have been confirmed for Season Six.

Previously, Brooker had stated that in light of the pandemic, the series was being put on hold. “I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart,” he said.

First broadcast on Channel 4 in 2011, the series was critically acclaimed and established a small but dedicated following.

However, it was then bought by Netflix which subsequently streamed three new series.

The last of which, season 5, was released in June 2019.

