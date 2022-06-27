TENS of thousands of people took to the streets in the Spanish capital on Sunday calling for Spain to ban abortion and celebrating the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
According to organisers some 100,000 people joined the march, although official government figures suggested the turnout was closer to 20,000.
Protestors marched through Madrid shouting pro-life chants, and bradishing placards with slogans such as “Vida si, aborto no” and “Stop feminazis”.
Representatives from both conservative Popular Party and far-right Vox were present, including Vox leader Santiago Abascal and Jaime Mayor Oreja from the PP, who claimed the American Supreme Court decision on abortions offers hope for the future.
Spain’s legislation allows abortions on demand until the 14th week of pregnancy and beyond in the case of health reasons. However, individual doctors and medical professionals can refuse to perform them and register as ‘conscientious objectors’
Many on the march also held signs against Spain’s recent decision to legalise euthanasia. Last June, Spain became the fourth European country to allow assisted suicide for those suffering certain medical conditions, a decision that was fiercely opposed by many right wingers and staunch Catholics.
