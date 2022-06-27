TENS of thousands of people took to the streets in the Spanish capital on Sunday calling for Spain to ban abortion and celebrating the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to organisers some 100,000 people joined the march, although official government figures suggested the turnout was closer to 20,000.

20,000 people march in Madrid against abortion and celebrated

this Sunday in Madrid against the right to voluntarily interrupt pregnancy, considering it "the culture of death" and celebrated the decision of the US Supreme Court that annuls the protection of abortion. pic.twitter.com/LnkT9LeJRs — Vivian (@ViviNMtl) June 26, 2022

Protestors marched through Madrid shouting pro-life chants, and bradishing placards with slogans such as “Vida si, aborto no” and “Stop feminazis”.

Más de 200 asociaciones presentes en esta gran Manifestación en Defensa de la Vida y la Verdad? #NosJugamosLaVida



Si no te encuentras en Madrid, sigue el streaming en https://t.co/KcE1GvFsxN pic.twitter.com/kYy4cvJUNE — NEOS (@NEOS_esp) June 26, 2022

Representatives from both conservative Popular Party and far-right Vox were present, including Vox leader Santiago Abascal and Jaime Mayor Oreja from the PP, who claimed the American Supreme Court decision on abortions offers hope for the future.

????? Hoy hemos acompañado a miles de españoles que se han manifestado por el derecho a la vida, la protección de los más débiles e indefensos, convocados por @NEOS_esp



¡Sí a la vida, la verdad, el bien y la belleza! pic.twitter.com/47Tl2sBTfv — VOX ?? (@vox_es) June 26, 2022

Spain’s legislation allows abortions on demand until the 14th week of pregnancy and beyond in the case of health reasons. However, individual doctors and medical professionals can refuse to perform them and register as ‘conscientious objectors’

Many on the march also held signs against Spain’s recent decision to legalise euthanasia. Last June, Spain became the fourth European country to allow assisted suicide for those suffering certain medical conditions, a decision that was fiercely opposed by many right wingers and staunch Catholics.

