THE Malaga-Costa del Sol airport has been the most affected this Sunday, June 26, in Spain by the Ryanair strike.

As reported by the Spanish trade union Union Sindical Obrera (USO), the third day of the industrial action has led to the cancellation of 42 flights to or from Spain, 20 of which were from Malaga airport.

In addition, 58 flights departing from Spanish airports suffered delays, 11 of which were from the main gateway to southern Spain, with another 11 arrivals also delayed.

In Andalucia, Sevilla airport was also affected this Sunday by the strikes called by Ryanair cabin crew, but to a lesser extent, as there are no cancellations and only six delayed departures.

According to the latest data provided by USO, Malaga airport is, so far, the most affected in Spain by the Ryanair strike followed by Barcelona El Prat with six cancelled departures and six arrivals, as well as eight delays and Palma de Mallorca Airport which has already seen 13 flights delayed, with one departure and one arrival flight cancelled.

This third day of strikes in Spain coincided with strikes in Portugal, Belgium and France.

