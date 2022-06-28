INTERNATIONAL movie star Antonio Banderas together with the master of musicals Andrew Lloyd Webber plan to compete on Broadway with Spanish musicals.

Banderas and Webber have come together to launch a joint project, APS, a company that will promote the development of Spanish musical theatre.

APS, derived from ‘Amigos para siempre’ – a song written for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics with music by Webber – will begin by bringing works by the British composer and producer, such as: ‘Phantom of the Opera‘ and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar‘ to the stage prioritising the translation of the works.

The Malaga-born actor has said the future productions have not yet been defined and ‘there is no specific date for the stage’, but work will begin this summer on ‘one or two’ projects.

“We need to adapt works in a specific way to the different ways of speaking Spanish. It is a way to better understand each other and it is a sign of respect for the communities,” Banderas said.

The possibility of developing proposals from Spanish composers will also be studied.

This project, which was coined during a dinner in London between the composer and actor aims to promote the development of Spanish musical theatre, with quality parameters equivalent to Broadway and West End shows.

READ MORE: