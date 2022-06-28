A greengrocer turned professional bank robber who did not return to prison after getting a release permit, has been arrested in Hondon de los Frailes, Alicante Province.

The 63-year-old man named as Pedro, was jailed for seven bank stick-ups in Alicante Province and Murcia between 2013 and 2017, which netted him around €350,000.

Pedro did not return to prison over a year ago after being given an exit permit lasting a few days.

The Guardia Civil discovered him in Hondon on Saturday and arrested him, along with two people who helped him to hide.

Pedro led a dual life of Hondon greengrocer and bank robber.

He used a Smith & Weston gun similar to that brandished by Clint Eastwood in the Dirty Harry movies to hold up banks.

PEDRO’S GUN(Guardia Civil image)

The gun was never fired, but on a number of occasions, bank staff were tied up.

He was nevertheless described as polite and almost apologetic at each robbery.

Identification of Pedro proved to be tricky as he wore thick prescription glasses at each robbery and was well-dressed.

That was in contrast to his scruffy regular appearance with the Guardia saying that removing his glasses gave him a totally different look.

His luck ran out in May 2017 when he was arrested after stealing €48,000 from an Orihuela bank.

