BENIDORM has boosted its street cleaning and rubbish collection workforce for the summer holiday season.

The city’s population is expected to swell three-fold in July and August.

51 extra workers have been taken on to deal with the busiest time of the year.

Extra shifts have been added to empty litter bins and to hose down busy public areas across all parts of the resort.

That includes leisure areas in addition to parks, gardens, and pavements.

Additional staff were deployed last week with full reinforcements swinging into action on July 1.

Benidorm’s Street Cleaning councillor, Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, said: “ We will attend to all the needs of the city so that both tourists and residents can enjoy summer to the fullest.”

Extra waste collection shifts with additional rubbish trucks will be used across the city with a focus on the Rincon de Loix and La Cala areas.

