THE spouses of NATO leaders enjoyed an olive oil tasting session hosted by Queen Letizia of Spain on their last day in Madrid.

The Queen’s international guests were also treated to a talk on the Mediterranean diet at the event held at Madrid’s Royal Theatre.

The olive oil sampling took place on Thursday, June 30, the last day of the NATO summit which brought presidents and their families from across the world to the Spanish capital.

Letizia’s guests were treated to only the finest quality goods – the three extra virgin olive oils awarded in the most recent Spanish food awards.

One of the oils was from Alcaraz in Castilla-La Mancha and the other two from Cordoba in Andalucia.

Next on the agenda was a demonstration on preparing a healthy Mediterranean breakfast made up of natural juices, toasts to enjoy accompanied with the oils, a cheese selection, and crispy anchovies from Cantabria in the north of Spain.

The talk then turned from food to theatre, with the director of the Royal Theatre explaining the work that goes on at the cultural institution.

The leaders’ spouses then watched a performance by singer Kiki Morente and his father Enrique Morente, as well as attending a rehearsal of the opera Nabucco.

First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, was absent from the event having spent much of her trip to Madrid by Queen Letizia’s side, visiting the royal palace and a Ukrainian refugee centre.

The First Lady was hosting her own event – a party in the US embassy where artists like Colombian singer of hit song La Bicicleta Carlos Vives performed along with other popular Spanish musicians such as Pablo Lopez.

First Lady Jill Biden enjoying the company of Carlos Vives. Credit to Carlos Vives on Instagram.

