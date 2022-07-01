BY Livia Cockerell
THE current wave of Covid is taking its toll on Malaga´s town hall.
On Thursday, four councillors were unable to attend the plenary session as they had tested positive for Coronavirus.
Following the meeting, the 79 year-old Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, took an antigen test and tested positive.
He stated on Twitter that during the meeting on Thursday he had a slight headache and felt congested.
In his tweet, he also said that he would be continuing to work in his office wearing a mask. However, other councillors have opted for working virtually.
This follows the announcement this week that the number of hospitalisations for cases of Covid-19 in Malaga has increased to 117 people.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,488 people have died from covid in Malaga, a figure that rises to 14,261 in the Andalucia region.
