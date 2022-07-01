Francisco de la Torre. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

BY Livia Cockerell

THE current wave of Covid is taking its toll on Malaga´s town hall.

On Thursday, four councillors were unable to attend the plenary session as they had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Following the meeting, the 79 year-old Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, took an antigen test and tested positive.

He stated on Twitter that during the meeting on Thursday he had a slight headache and felt congested.

Tras notar durante el Pleno de esta mañana un ligero dolor de cabeza y congestión, acabo de hacerme un test de antígenos y he dado positivo. Voy a seguir trabajando desde mi despacho usando mascarilla FFP2. Anulo la agenda prevista fuera del Ayuntamiento por precaución FTP — Paco de la Torre (@pacodelatorrep) June 30, 2022

In his tweet, he also said that he would be continuing to work in his office wearing a mask. However, other councillors have opted for working virtually.

This follows the announcement this week that the number of hospitalisations for cases of Covid-19 in Malaga has increased to 117 people.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,488 people have died from covid in Malaga, a figure that rises to 14,261 in the Andalucia region.

READ MORE