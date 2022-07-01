ALMOST €10 million is to be splashed on an exclusive new property development in Marbella’s Puerto Banus.

The millions will be dedicated to the construction of 24 top of the range homes in the upmarket neighbourhood by a developer on the Costa del Sol.

The homes will be part of the Marbella Lake development around 5km from Puerto Banus and have an average price of €285,000.

A look inside the new luxury properties.

Included in the deal are two and three bedroom apartments and penthouses with huge terraces and gardens as well as four community pools, done in avant-garde inspired ‘boho chic’ and ‘country chic’ architecture.

