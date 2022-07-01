2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Orihuela Costa - € 134,400

Apartment Orihuela Costa, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 134,400

We are proud to present this wonderful apartment near the sea in Punta Prima. Punta Prima is located in Orihuela Costa just south of Torrevieja on the coast of Costa Blanca. In Punta Prima you have all the amenities as different restaurants, shops, cafeer, stores and are just by the sea! Besides that you are really close to the big shopping mall "Zenia Boulevard", award-winning golf courses as Las Colinas, Las Ramblas Golf and Villamartin Golf. In Punta Prima you are close to it all, in the north you have Torrevieja and south Playa Flamenca and La Zenia. This bright apartment has 2… See full property details