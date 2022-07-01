This is the message from airports operator AENAS, which says that Son Sant Joan will suffer flight hold-ups due to a lack of staff at main European airports and airlines.

On top of this, more tourists than were expected are set to arrive at Palma, overwhelming staff on passport control, as well as local buses heading for Palma centre.

The airport is currently dealing with the same levels of arrivals and departures as in 2019, but it is expected that in July and August the number of tourists will be higher than before the pandemic.

Airport delays in store as bumper tourist season starts. Image Flickr

Palma is the most sought after destination amongst Spaniards this July, according to tourism search engine Jetcost.

It was the most searched booking destination for July, followed by Benidorm and Tenerife.

The other Balearic islands of Menorca and Ibiza also featured high on the list.

Jetcost’s marketing director, Ignazio Ciarmoli, said: “The Balearic Islands has been one of the most sought-after communities with three destinations among the 35 favorites to spend these vacation days.

“Palma, which has been the most sought-after city in Spain, and Ibiza, which occupies the seventh position, stand out especially.”

It looks to be a promising summer with Mallorca also doing well internationally.

The island is topping the charts of leading tourism company TUI’s most booked destination for the summer, beating out Turkish resort Antalya.

Tour operators, airlines and transport services agree that the demand for tourists exceeds the supply for Mallorca this summer.

