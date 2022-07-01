FIVE members of the notorious United Tribuns neo-Nazi biker gang have been jailed for a total of 15 years.

The accused accepted 15-and-a-half years of imprisonment between them and fines adding up to €175,200.

A cousin of the gang’s boss was jailed for five years and fined €70,000, while the leader himself – Stefan Milojevic – got away with an 18 month sentence and fine of €200, suspended for three years because he has no previous criminal record.

Three other defendants have accepted a sentence of three years in prison each.

A major investigation into the gang was launched in January 2020 by police, who considered the group was set on taking over Mallorca’s drug trade. They based themselves in a nightclub in Palma, with several of the gang working as bouncers.

The gang sold drugs including cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and marijuana.

TheMallorca bikers gang is an offshoot of German based United Tribuns, which was founded in 2004 in Villingen-Schwenningen (Baden-Württemberg) by former Bosnian boxer Almir Culum. It is known for its drugs trafficking, with profits allegedly being used to support neo-Nazi groups.

READ MORE: