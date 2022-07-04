THE electronic age has made things possible to everyone in fields that were once the preserve of professionals, such as photographers, graphic designers and printers.

The internet has amplified this process further, enabling us to bank remotely, book flights and hotels … and buy insurance directly online.

But that is not necessarily the best idea – especially when it comes to buying insurance as an Ex-Pat living in another country. This is one area where sensible people enlist the help of a knowledgeable professional rather than simply go for what may appear – often wrongly – the best deal on the web.

At EU Insurance Direct owner Wendy Codd and her team have the experience and knowledge to ensure you get the right policy that offers the cover you need on the most acceptable terms and at the best price.

Insurance Direct are the friendly faces that assist you when you need help. Image from Insurance direct

They really come into their own when you need a little more than mass-produced, one-size-fits-all solutions.

Individuals or businesses with specific insurance requirements do much better to consult a trained professional about their cover to find an option tailored to their personal and practical needs.

These solutions need not be expensive and Wendy and her team will take the time to explain which are the best options open to you so you can make an informed decision for your particular needs.

By working only with reputable companies Wendy is confident that her team can find the best value for money, whether for standard household, medical or car insurance as well as a host of other policies including life insurance.

Assistance is always available should you need to make a claim, either through their Elviria office or through the insurers 24 hour helpline, via English-speaking staff

At a time when you most need help and advice, EU Insurance Direct, who have been on the coast for 17 years, will be there to assist you. Call centres and comparison sites can’t compete with this sort of service!

EU Insurance Direct

Website: https://euinsurancedirect.com/

Framire Residencial, Local Comercial 6.

Cerrado de Elviria,

29604 Marbella.

Office No.: +34 952 830 843 / +34 951 080 118

Mobile No.: +34 635 592 610