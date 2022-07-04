THERE has been an outbreak of a poultry disease on a chicken farm in Huercal-Overa, Almeria.

Newcastle disease virus (VND) has been detected in chickens, the Junta has confirmed.

The farm which houses around 10,000 chicks, reported a surge in sudden deaths on 24 June.

Tests confirmed many had VND, leading to every chick being slaughtered and all food supplies destroyed.

Jose Maria de Torres, Andalucia’s Director of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Regulation, said the virus is deadly in many kinds of birds.

The poultry disease is transmissable to humans but only in extreme cases.

Photo: Wikipedia.

In extremely rare cases, he also confirmed that the disease can be transmitted to humans and cause ‘mild flu-like symptoms and conjunctivitis in humans’.

“There is no problem with eating the chicken meat. It has nothing to do with eating them,” he insisted.

This is because the virus is destroyed when exposed to heat, even at relatively low temperatures.

The matter is now in the hands of the animal health authority who are keeping in contact with anyone who may have been in close contact with any of the infected birds.

The disease mortality is particularly high among young birds, affecting their respiratory and digestive system.

