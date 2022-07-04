AN EASYJET passenger plane was escorted by Spanish fighter jets towards Menorca after a bomb threat scare on the plane.

At the weekend, passengers on a G-EZAO Airbus from Gatwick Airport were stunned as they noticed F18 fighter jets flying very close to their plane when their flight was due to land.

Clips shared on social media show rather ominous scenes of a fighter jet looming overhead in scenes reminiscent of fighter jets escorting Russian aircraft that nears the airspace of Western countries.

easyJet flight from London Gatwick to Menorca escorted by military aircraft after a false bomb alert. EZY8303 landed safely, passengers had to identify themselves and verify their luggage on arrival.



? iandrleslie pic.twitter.com/FMkCmuj0ww — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 4, 2022

A spokesperson from Easyjet said: “We can confirm flight EZY8303 from London Gatwick to Menorca was escorted by military aircraft while landing in Menorca and delayed disembarking due to precautionary security checks. The passengers have since disembarked. The safety and security of its passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority and we would like to thank passengers for their understanding.”

Police on Monday released further infomation confirming that the bomb threat was a false alarm.

The bomb threat was revealed to be a hoax.

Photo: Guardia Civil.

The Civil giuard said in statement: “The Civil Guard ordered an operation made up of bomb disposal specialists, dog handlers, Fiscal and Borders and Citizen Security, which established a perimeter around the plane. This was until it was possible to verify that the threat was not real and the author of the threat was identified.”

An 18-year-old British man, thought to be the origin of the bomb scare, has been arrested on charges of a crime of public disorder in Mahon.

No other plane journeys were affected during the incident and the airport continued to function as normal.

READ MORE: