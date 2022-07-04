3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Valencia city - € 455,800

Apartment Valencia, Valencia 3 beds 2 baths € 455,800

Let us introduce you to "Gran Canet Beach", an exclusive complex where you can enjoy one of the last undiscovered corners of the Mediterranean. An extraordinary location to discover on the Coast of Valencia. With highest quality standards, surrounded by unequaled panoramic views and sensational finishes. This Luxury Residential will allow you to enjoy the essence of the Mediterranean, a unique life style where you won't have to say no to anything. No doubt the best place to establish your new home, it is meant for yearround living. This Apartment is loctaed in the 14nd floor and has 3…