SPAIN’S Met Office, AEMET, warns of sizzling highs and calima-like haze to smother much of southern Spain this week.

According to the director of the AEMET meteorological centre in Malaga, Jesus Riesgo, this week will commence with ‘a weak haze and some showers’ with temperatures ‘rising to 40ºC in some parts of the region’.

As indicated by the weather expert, Andalucia faces a week marked by ‘an Atlantic low that will affect the entire peninsula’ and that will cause a ‘weak haze’ which, from Wednesday will give way to ‘suffocating heat’ specifically in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys.

Additionally, the Atlantic low affecting the national terrain will cross Andalucia this week and likely cause showers in the easternmost Betic mountain ranges.

Finally, the winds will be ‘variable’, although generally ‘weak’ until today, Tuesday July 5. As of tomorrow, Wednesday, the winds will be predominantly easterly.

July is typically the hottest month in Andalucia with an average temperature of 28°C.

