THE Junta has announced that it is in favour of reinstating a mask mandate for indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor areas.

The announcement was made this Thursday, July 7, by the Regional Minister for Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre, during a presentation on ‘smoke-free beaches’ in Estepona.

“When in doubt, a mask, because by protecting ourselves, we protect others,” Aguirre said.

The Junta has always backed the use of face masks in public spaces, insisting that they are the main ‘barrier’ to prevent the spread not only of coronavirus, but of all respiratory infections.

According to Aguirre masks can help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and that the more people wearing masks, the better.

Aguirre also called for ‘extreme caution’ both for those travelling on public transport and for those with symptoms—even mild ones—of the disease, recommending that masks should be worn in both cases, despite the fact that the level of contagion in Andalucia has stabilised.

“We cannot relax completely and we must keep a watchful eye, because even though this autonomous region is still below the national average in terms of cumulative incidence and has the lowest hospital pressure in the country, we must not forget that we are still in a pandemic,” he said.

Although the Junta is in favour of bringing back an indoor mask mandate, it is the central government that has the final say.

