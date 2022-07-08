MALAGA’S Plaza Mayor’s Summer Festival promises a magical summer with eight weeks of free shows and cultural specialities for all.

The ninth edition of the Plaza Mayor Summer Festival kicks off later today, Friday July 8, and will run until August 27.

The Plaza will offer a program full of great artists, surprises and cultural specialties for all tastes including children’s and musical theatre, magic shows, flamenco, pop or string music concerts…

Each performance will take place at 10pm every Friday and Saturday night throughout the summer on the specially constructed stage in Plaza Central and is completely free for those attending the Shopping Centre.

“With this initiative, Plaza Mayor is once again committed to promoting Andalucian and Malaga artists, as well as offering a special experience to all visitors to our Shopping Centre, completely free of charge,” said Juan Rafael Perea, director and spokesperson of the shopping centre.

The Plaza Mayor, just on the outskirts of Malaga City is one of the biggest and best shopping centres on the Costa del Sol.

For more information: https://www.plazamayor.es/lifestyle/articles/festival-de-verano-2022-llega-a-plaza-mayor/

