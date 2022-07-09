THE eleventh edition of the Pasarela Larios Fashion Week, promoted by the Diputacion de Malaga, will be back to its full glory this coming September.

The longest catwalk in Europe, which will see 300 metres of Calle Larios lined with stunning turquoise carpet, is expected to bring together 30,000 people over the two-day event to be held this September 2 and 3.

The show will put Malaga fashion in the spotlight to showcase its talent and in this edition, the participants will compete for the MFW Prize 2022 for the best new designer from Malaga and the New Fashion Talent award.

Additionally, the POOM MFW awards will be presented to the best female and male model.

The programme of events was presented last Tuesday, July 5, and was attended by the Deputy for Sustainable Economic Development and head of Malaga de Moda, Esperanza Gonzalez, along with other authorities and the heads of the organising company, NuevaModa, and the sponsoring firms and brands.

Also in attendance were the designers Susana Hidalgo and Ángel Palazuelos, members of Malaga de Moda, who will present their latest collections in this edition.

Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, one of Spain’s most acclaimed fashion designers famed for her bold and colourful designs will open the catwalk on September 3, together with French swimwear firm Livia Montecarlo and Banana Moon.

Now into its eleventh edition and attracting big names on the fashion scene, Malaga Fashion Week is a must-see for those visiting the city during September.

