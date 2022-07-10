SITUATED on Urbanisation La Marina, The Kitchen Shop is a well-established legally registered, family-run business.



Owner Simon has nearly 30 years of experience in the carpentry/cabinet making trade, both in the UK and Spain, and specialises in designing and installing kitchens and bedrooms, assisted by Mark.

The Kitchen Shop Team. Photo: The Kitchen Shop.

The Kitchen Shop provides a free, no obligation, design service – individual to the customer’s ideas, needs and budget – and can advise on the many options available: a full installation or just changing doors or worktops to give a new look.

Interior by The Kitchen Shop. Photo: The Kitchen Shop.

The company’s priority is to offer the highest standard of care to all its clients, combining excellent craftsmanship along with value, choice, quality and service.

Kitchen worktops. Photo: The Kitchen Shop.

In the shop, Angela & Lynette offer extra services, including: copying ID photos (TIE), photocopying, passport renewals, printing boarding passes, greeting cards, stationery, a postal service for letters and parcels, and baby equipment hire.



