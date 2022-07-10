POLICE in Pamplona revealed 4 men have been arrested for sex crimes in since the start of San Fermines, one of Spain’s biggest festivals.

Two reports to the police have been filed for sexual assault with at least one of the people assaulted a minor.

Such is the popularity of the festival, the town’s population swells to over a million from its usual population of 210,000 and crime usually increases.

However, this year the number of police reports has decreased 34% in comparison with 2019 – with 188 police reports so far.

San fermines in Pamplona. Image Cordon Press

In 2019, in the first three days of SanFermines, there were around 287 police reports alone, according to official data.

Most of the police reports, 146, were for robberies.

This year police have looked to clampdown on the number of people who urinate on public roads – which is sanctioned with a 300 fine.

Already, 33 fines have been handed out for the offence, compared to 12 in 2019 while two drivers have been fined and arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Four others have also been arrested for stealing – one of them had 13 mobile phones that were stolen from visitors to the Spanish festival.

Police have reiterated advice to avoid leaving bags and other belongings hanging from a chair or bar counter.

READ MORE: