YELLOW and orange warning flags have been flying all weekend along the western coast of Malaga due to the high presence of jellyfish.

Although the weather and the heat wave have given a truce, the beaches of four municipalities of Malaga have had a high level of presence of these marine animals over the weekend, specifically Estepona, Manilva, Casares and Marbella.

The highest presence of jellyfish has been in Estepona, where nine of its 14 beaches: Arroyo Vaquero, Bahia Dorada, Costa Natura, El Cristo, El Pinillo, Guadalobon, La Galera, La Rada or Punta de Plata, have flown orange flags all weekend alerting to the invasion of the sea creatures.

The rest of the beaches in the municipality have been under yellow alert for jellyfish present in the water, with only one beach, Río Padron, at green level.

Likewise, in Marbella, the beaches of Cortijo Blanco, El Ancon, Guadalmedina, Linda Vista, Puerto Banus, Nueva Andalucia, Nagüeles, Rio Verde, San Pedro de Alcantara and Ventura del mar have also been under yellow alert for the high presence of the sea creature in the water, with the added risk that on these beaches many jellyfish washed up onto the beach due to the tides.

The yellow flag alert for jellyfish was also activated all along the coast of Manilva and Casares.

Meanwhile, green flags were on display along the whole eastern area of the Costa del Sol in an all-clear signal that it was safe to swim and the waters were jellyfish-free.

Information about the weather, the state of the sea and the amount of jellyfish can be consulted on the Infomedusa app, developed by the Aula del Mar marine conservation organisation in Malaga.

