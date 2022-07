Townhouse Aguilas, Murcia 3 beds 1 baths € 123,500

Ground floor house with terrace / solarium in the heart of Águilas, in the "Mediterranean" school area, 3 minutes from the beach of the colony and another 3 minutes from the roundabout. It is distributed in a living room, 2 bathrooms and three bedrooms, with a central patio with another room (laundry room) and access to the terrace/solarium.[IW]… See full property details