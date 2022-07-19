A French tourist died at Denia Hospital on Monday- nine days after being gored by a bull during the Pedreguer fiestas.

The 64-year-old man, named as Pierre, was struck during a bull run on July 9.

He had come out of a bar to stand by a safety barrier and was unaware that the animal was hurtling towards him.

The bull got him by a horn and threw him into the air.

The man suffered a severe head injury as he landed, with the bull then trampling over him.

He was taken to hospital in a coma and never regained consciousness, with doctors immediately telling relatives that the prognosis was very poor.

The tourist is the third person to die in the Pedreguer bull runs since 2015.

Seven years ago, a 44-year-old French tourist was fatally gored while taking a mobile phone video of the event

In 2016, a 29-year-old man from Almoines died when a bull gored him in the abdomen and punctured his lung.

