PASSENGERS flying with Ryanair on Tuesday could face cancellations or delays on flights to and from Spanish airports.

The Spanish trade union USO confirmed that three flights had been cancelled on Tuesday July 19, and 25 flights were delayed.

The flights cancelled were Valencia to London Stansted airport, Madrid to Palma de Mallorca and Palma de Mallorca to Madrid.

The airport that has been hit by the most number of delayed flights is Barcelona’s El Prat.

Ryanair plane. Caption: Flickr

But delays have also affected airports of Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Malaga, Valencia and Madrid.

Sevilla airport has not been affected so far this Tuesday 19 by flight cancellations or delays.

On Monday, July 18 ten flights were cancelled and 266 were delayed, most notably in Barcelona airport and Palma de Mallorca.

The strikes over pay and working conditions are set to continue across Spain on July 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28 July in Madrid, Málaga, Sevilla, Santander, Alicante, Valencia, Barcelona, Girona, Santiago de Compostela, Ibiza y Palma de Mallorca airports.

Passengers who are affected by cancellations of their flights due to strikes, are entitled compensation of between €250 and €600 if the company failed to inform passengers of the cancellation at least 14 days prior to the scheduled flight.

