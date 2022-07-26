ANOTHER wildfire has broken out in Mijas on Tuesday (July 26) the third to have sparked near the Costa del Sol town within the last ten days.

Spain’s firefighting agency INFOCA confirmed the new fire in a post on Twitter shortly before 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

They have scrambled six watercarrying aircraft and a team of 32 firefighters to tackle the flames.

Another fire broke out on Sunday afternoon that was caused by a car that burst into flames on the AP-7 motorway at the 203 km marker just outside Mijas.

? DECLARADO #IFMijas, #Málaga. Medios desplegados:

? Aéreos: 6

2 ??carga en tierra,

1 ? ligero

1 ? semipesado

1 ? Súper Puma

1 ? Kamov

? Terrestres: 32 bomberos forestales, 1 técnico de operaciones y 1 agente medioambiente pic.twitter.com/2Q7yWbgwA8 — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 26, 2022

On July 15 a blaze that broke out in the Sierra de Mijas razed an estimated 1,870 hectares.

The fire caused 3,000 people to be evacuated from their houses in Alhaurin el Grande and Alhaurin de la Torre.

Minister of Agriculture, Fishery and Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucia, Carmen Crespo, believes that the Sierra de Mijas fire was caused intentionally.

