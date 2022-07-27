INFOCA, the agency that deals with fire emergencies in Andalucia has declared the recent wildfires on the Costa del Sol, in Estepona and Mijas as ‘controlled’ and ‘stabilised’ respectively.

Specifically, the Estepona wildfire, which forced the evacuation of 300 people, was declared ‘controlled’ at 11:10 pm last night, Tuesday July 26, and the evacuated residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

The fire had originally been declared earlier on in the day, at 5.45pm, and the Costa del Sol town’s emergency plan was activated.

At its peak the A7 road was cut in the direction of Malaga and some 300 people were evacuated from properties.

Meanwhile, the blaze that broke out in the Sierra de Mijas has been declared ‘stabilised’ by Plan INFOCA.

According to sources from the 112 emergency service, the fire alert was given via various phone calls from residents in the area at 3:30pm and INFOCA confirmed the new fire in a post on Twitter shortly before 4.30 pm yesterday, Tuesday July 26.

The fire was declared ‘stabilised’ at 9:21pm thanks to the work of six water carrying aircraft and a team of 32 firefighters which tackled the flames.

STABILISED at 21.21 hours #IFMijas, #Malaga. We continue working to control it.

Yesterday afternoon was a black Tuesday on the Costa del Sol as four forest fires broke out in just a couple of hours in Mijas, Estepona, Benahavis and Cartama.

